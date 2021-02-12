Three years ago French driver Romain Dumas crushed the course record at the Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in an all-electric Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak, making it up America’s Mountain in 7:57.148.
And after a two-year absence, Dumas will race once again to the top of Pikes Peak.
The Hill Climb announced Friday that the reigning course record holder will return driving a Porsche Clubsport, specially prepared by Champion Racing.
"I am very happy to be back on Pikes Peak with Champion and Porsche,” Dumas said in the release. “This is my first race with Champion, but I know them well from endurance racing. They are really motivated and excited to discover Pikes Peak.”
Champion Racing will prepare a Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport for Dumas for the 99th running of the Pikes Peak Hill Climb, scheduled for Sunday, June 27. Dumas will compete in the Time Attack 1 division. The Hill Climb will also mark the first race for Champion since 2008.
While Dumas last raced up Pikes Peak in a Volkswagen, he is a Porsche factory driver and won the Pikes Peak open division in 2012, his rookie year, in a Porsche GT3R. Dumas earned the title King of the Mountain four times, including his record-breaking run in 2018. He won his first title in 2014 in a Norma Prototype, and for three consecutive years from 2016-18. Dumas raced a Norma M20 RD Limited in 2016 and a Norma MXX RD Limited in 2017 before climbing in his sleek white Volkswagen in 2018.
Following his spectacular win on Pikes Peak, Dumas broke multiple international race records in the I.D. R in 2019.
“We’re looking forward to welcoming Romain and his team back to Pikes Peak. It will be a real treat for our fans to watch him compete,” said Hill Climb Executive Director Megan Leatham.
The 98th running was impacted by the pandemic, limiting international drivers and spectator attendance. Last month, the Hill Climb announced that the mountain will once again be open to a limited number of spectators. International racers, including Dumas, will also return to the 99th running. International drivers confirmed to compete in the 2021 race include racers from France, Japan, Australia, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Germany and Switzerland.