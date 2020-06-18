The 98th running of The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, which has already been postponed until Aug. 30 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, will be conducted without spectators for the first time in race history, according to a news release Thursday. Fan Fest, which attracts some 30,000 race fans to downtown Colorado Springs the Friday before race day, has been canceled.

“With the government-issued long-term mandates for wearing personal protective equipment, providing appropriate social distancing, and limiting the size of group gatherings, we feel it is impossible to safely host spectators at the race on August 30,” said executive director Megan Leatham in a release.

All camping permits, practice and race day ticket purchases will automatically be refunded in full, according to the release.

“Despite this unforeseen challenge, our iconic motorsports event has proven its ability to adapt and endure, and it will continue to do so this summer, next year, and in preparation for the 100th Running in 2022,” said board chairman Tom Osborne.

Fans can watch the race webcast from home via the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Youtube page, and can track live results and practices at PPIHC.org.

The 98th running will also be without the motorcycle race following the death of Ducati motorcycle rider Carlin Dunne last summer. The board of directors announced the 2020 cancellation of the race in late July, and said the board will examine safety measures for riders and determine in late 2020 if the motorcycle division will continue.

The Hill Climb was last postponed in 2012 as a result of the Waldo Canyon fire, which started at the foot of Pikes Peak 16 days before race day. The 90th running of the Hill Climb was postponed until August 12.