The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is back for its 101st iteration, and competitors are just hoping the fog from last year stays in the rearview mirror.

Racers will take to America's Mountain Sunday to compete once again for the fastest time in the "Race to the Clouds." Robin Shute claimed the King of the Mountain nod last year as part of the unlimited division at 10:09.525. With the haze cleared, Shute, looking for his fourth win in five years, has already set the pole time for the unlimited division in 2023's qualifying runs.

Shute will again compete in the unlimited division this year as part of the race's six categories, ranging from the unlimited division with the greatest chance of winning to the exhibition division, where racers predominantly show off new-concept vehicles and prototypes.

The race's 70 drivers will compete with 156 turns on the way up the mountain and an elevation gain of nearly 5,000 feet. The course record was set by Romain Dumas in 2018 driving a 2018 Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak in the unlimited division (7:57.148). He beat out the previous mark set by Sébastien Loeb in 2013 (8:13.878).

In last year's race, Shute fell short of a new record, and his competitors followed suit.

Limited visibility meant depressed times across the board, led by Shute's winning time — only six other competitors finishing the course in under 11 minutes. The year before, the course was shortened, and the year before that, the race was held without spectators because of COVID-19.

Trial runs leading up to the race have competitors on pace to return to old times, barring weather forecast changes.

Tributes will be paid to Ken Block and other members associated with the race who have died in the past year. Among them, Block's wife, Lucy, will race up the mountain in the unlimited division, though she's already stated records aren't her concern; finishing the race is.

Lia Block, one of the family's three daughters, will also pay tribute with her own run up the hill. She'll drive the "Hoonipigasus" — a 1,400-horsepower Porsche 911 designed "to be the fastest overall at the most iconic and legendary hill climb in the world," according to Porsche's website. The car was crafted for last year's race in hopes of breaking the course record, but engine failure kept the car off the track on race day.

Plans had been made for Ken to attempt to drive the car in the 2023 race before he died in a snowmobiling accident in January. Lia will do a tribute run in the car to finalize the day's action before the Parade of Champions brings the entire of competitors back down the mountain for the final time.