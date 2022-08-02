The 101st running of the Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb has a date.
The event's next iteration will take place June 25, 2023. The same, 12.42-mile course will play host as it stands alongside the Indy 500 as the longest consecutive race at a single location.
“This race is an event like no other,” board chairman Fred Veitchsa said. “Many drivers list the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb at the top of their bucket list and are eager to accept the challenge. Others have competed for more than 20 years and keep coming back.
"We are really excited to see what the next century of hill climb racing on Pikes Peak will look like as we prepare for the 101st running next summer.”
2022's race saw weather conditions affect nearly the entire course, putting drivers through a mix of fog and moisture that impacted times across the board.
The United Kingdom's Robin Shute won once again — his third title in a four-year span, and effectively his third straight after the COVID-19 pandemic took a year away from several racers.