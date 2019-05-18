LAKEWOOD - If someone needed to find the Pikes Peak Christian state track and field contingent this weekend at Jefferson County Stadium, the pole vault pit would be a good place to start.
The Eagles put three on the event’s podium, including the Class 1A boys’ and girls’ champions despite not having a pit to practice in on campus. To get their reps in, the Eagles take a roughly 10-minute drive to Vista Ridge after the 3:15 bell signals the end of the school day.
“By time they actually get to the track it might be 4, 4:15,” Pikes Peak Christian athletic director and vaults coach Marko Hahn said.
“It amazing the commitment, the dedication they put in.”
The reward was a trip to the top of the podium for Tommy Harmon and Kyler Sweat. For Harmon, it’s a second straight gold medal in pole vault and fourth top-two finish. He didn’t feel pressure to win, but rather set a meet record at 13 feet 6 inches.
He entered with a seed mark of 13-9 but couldn’t get it done on Saturday, winning at 12-10.
“It was more the pressure from the state-record stuff that got to me,” Harmon said.
Maybe he’ll be able to offer some advice to Sweat, a junior, who won with 10-3 on Thursday.
“She’s a very driven athlete,” Hahn said.
“I’m going to tell you, she’s after the state record next year as well.”
Sam Smith, a three-sport standout at Pikes Peak Christian, joined Harmon on the podium, placing fourth with a height of 12-1. He added a fifth-place finish in the shot and sixth in discus, a rare combination of events.
“As a thrower, I’m usually kind of the smaller guy, and then when I’m pole vaulting, I’m kind of the huge guy,” Smith said. “It’s kinda difficult to balance.”
Hahn also serves as a vault coach for Vista Ridge, but this weekend it was his Pikes Peak Christian pupils in the spotlight.
“As a coach, I’ve been blessed with some great kids,” Hahn said. “I just try and stay out of their way and let them have some fun. That’s what you saw.”