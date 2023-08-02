Colorado Fourteeners Initiative is celebrating what it calls "a major milestone" in a years-long effort to build a footpath up a 14,000-foot mountain.

Crews recently cut a ribbon over a new section of trail not far from the popular start up Mount Shavano in Chaffee County. The opening of the half-mile "bypass" comes in conjunction with the closing of the old stretch seen unfit for the land and hikers.

Colorado Fourteeners Initiative executive director Lloyd Athearn marked the ribbon-cutting as the first success of what he called "the most massive project that CFI has ever undertaken."

Colorado Fourteeners Initiative anticipates spending at least six years and $2 million to complete a summiting path deemed more environmentally friendly than the one historically used by hikers.

"It can sometimes be nice to take a break and say, 'Hey, this is a long journey, and we are just at stage one,'" Athearn said. "Now we can report we are done with stage one."

The journey began in 2021. Crews last summer continued to blaze trail in the pine and aspen forest while building log and rock structures along the way to mitigate erosion.

Crews also were positioned above treeline, building the upper portion of the trail that eventually will reach Shavano's top above 14,200 feet.

Athearn said the mountain has been a priority for CFI since he arrived to the organization 14 years ago. The land-owning U.S. Forest Service agreed with a CFI assessment that found Shavano's trail as among the most damaging and least hiker-friendly across all fourteeners in the state.

"The original trail was likely trampled into the mountain in the early 1900s, when there was mining activity occurring up on the saddle," Athearn said. "Obviously those guys were just interested in getting up and down the mountain as quickly as possible."

The trail being replaced "is this steep, gut-busting, uphill trudge over loose, baseball-sized rocks that are great for twisting people's ankles," Athearn said.

A reroute became possible after 2016, when CFI raised money to buy mining claims amounting to 41 acres around the summit. Eventually, Athearn said the land would be donated to the Forest Service while advocates and land managers worked to acquire remaining mining claims high on the mountain.

"The hope is we can get all of that in as federal land, so there aren't any access issues in the future," Athearn said.

He said crews would continue trail work on lower, middle and upper parts of Shavano this summer.