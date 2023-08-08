August 8 marks the third annual National Pickleball Day. While the sport is more than 50 years old, with a striking smack, pickleball has suddenly served its way into American culture, both as a leisure activity and a professional sport, and it’s making quite a racket in the hospitality industry.

“Pickleball is trending toward the forefront of activities that guests partake in during their time with us,” says Ashley Kohler, Director of Wellness at Destination Kohler, a 100-year-old five-star accommodation in Green Bay, Wis. The resort has experienced a staggering 700% uptick in engagement with its pickleball courts.

In 2022, 1 in 9 Americans ( 36.5 million ) played the sport at least once, and 45% say they plan to do it more often in the next six months. What about pickleball has prompted luxury resorts like Club Med and Ritz Carlton Grand Cayman to pay attention to what’s happening in the world of leisure sports?

The answer is its increasing popularity in influencing vacation choices, with many Americans choosing destinations based on the availability of pickleball courts.

Meaghan Clawsie, owner of Elated Escapes Travel LLC, in Austin, Texas, says, “I’ve had clients come to me wanting me to book their vacations, but they tell me to limit the resorts I quote to ones with pickleball. They literally won’t stay at a property that does not offer pickleball!”

In short, the popular sport with the quirky name is scoring major points when it comes to hotel bookings. Major league points.

Funny Looking Ball Makes a Big Impact

Worldwide, the pickleball market was valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to explode to USD 2.4 billion in the next five years. Many hotels across North America report increased bookings as a direct result of the sport.

The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, has seen an increase in bookings directly related to pickleball. “We’ve always been known for our tennis camps, but this year we’ve booked five-weekend adult pickleball camps, resulting in 120 room bookings,” says Karen Schott, Director of Racquet Sports at the hotel. “In addition, we’ve conducted two pickleball tournaments responsible for approximately 40 room bookings.”

Christine Lozada, an avid traveler and fervent fan of the sport, often bases her accommodation choices on her love for pickleball. She adds, “When deciding what resort gets my business, I always check to see if they have organized pickleball play or if it’s reserved court time only. Playing with the locals during open play can get you some of the best secret travel tips!”

Todd Ponder, a pickleball pro player, and instructor at Watersound Club in Northwest Florida, says, “A lot of people are looking at it and seeing they can save their knees, save their joints and learn to play a much faster-paced game on a very small surface. I have 80-year-old grandmothers who come up with knee braces on, and those are the ones that scare me the most. Because those are the ones I’m going to get annihilated by.”

Why is Pickleball serving up so much appeal?

Blending elements of ping pong, tennis, and badminton, pickleball has seen a surge in popularity, in part due to its low entry barrier. The game is relatively simple to learn and play, takes place on a court that’s only a quarter the size of a tennis court, and doesn’t involve as much running, making it an attractive option for a wide range of players.