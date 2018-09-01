Well before the game even started, St. Mary’s senior Peyton Richter felt like she was going to have a standout day.
But she wasn’t expecting a career performance.
Richter threw 16 strikeouts to carry the Pirates softball team to a 6-0 win over Gunnison at the Leon Young Sports Complex on Saturday afternoon.
She allowed just one hit and no walks in facing 23 batters during the nonconference game.
“I came out thinking it was going to be a good game and I felt good when I was warming up,” Richter said. “I was like, ‘Well, today’s going to be a good day.’”
The win boosted the Pirates’ record to 8-2, marking a better start than last year’s team that advanced to the playoffs for the first time in 11 years. St. Mary’s has won seven straight.
“Last year we had a pretty good season,” said outfielder Katherine Chartier. “We’re really, really working toward getting far in state. And so, we did pretty well last season and we only lost one person (to graduation). I was expecting that we’d do well but we really exceeded my expectations so far.”
The Pirates, however, didn’t take over offensively until late in Saturday’s game. They scored five of their runs in the final two innings, thanks to timely hitting and smart base running.
Chartier had three singles, Lana DeBakey went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Richter and Cassidy Sorensen each drove in a run. DeBakey had a triple in the second before scoring.
But it was Richter who stood out, as she dominated in the circle. She struck out three batters in each of the first, second, fifth and seventh innings.
“Me personally, I feel confident when Peyton is up pitching,” Chartier said. “It makes me feel pretty safe. I know she can pitch well, and then it’s up to us.”
Last year, Richter didn’t throw more than nine strikeouts in a game.
Before Saturday, she recorded four 10-strikeout games and threw out 68 batters. She appears to be on her way to topping last year’s total (110) with 13 games left in the regular season.