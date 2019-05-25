PUEBLO – Peyton returned to the title game, and this time earned the right to hoist a trophy.
The Panthers followed a dominant pitching performance from Rupert Shaw on Saturday to topple Fowler 3-0 in the 2A championship game a year after settling for the runner-up prize.
Shaw retired the first 11 Fowler batters and allowed just three hits in a complete-game shutout at Hobbs Field at Runyon Sports Complex in Pueblo. Shaw also singled three times and drove in a pair of runs. The lone out he recorded came via a diving play from Fowler left fielder Braxton Bates.
The Panthers earned a spot in the title game by defeating Wiggins 7-4 early on Saturday.