PUEBLO — Peyton baseball is headed back to the Class 2A state championship.
A 4-1 semifinal win over No. 12 Wiggins punched Peyton’s ticket to its second straight title game, offering an opportunity for redemption.
After falling in a 7-4 loss in the title game last year, the Panthers, who returned most of its starters from a year ago, had one goal all season - to get back to the state championship game.
“There was pressure to get back,” said Peyton coach Kelly Nickell. “We just wanted to be in this game.”
Peyton will play No. 15 Fowler in the title game, set to begin at 1 p.m. at Runyon Sports Complex in Pueblo. Fowler defeated No. 3 Rye 4-2 in the semifinal.
Rye is responsible for Peyton’s only loss on the season, and while Nickell said some of his players were looking forward to a rematch against Rye, his team is just happy to be playing another game - regardless of opponent.
Peyton played Fowler in late March, defeating the Grizzlies 13-0 in five innings, but despite the regular-season matchup, Nickell anticipates a different game for the state championship.
“I came and watched them last week and they hit the ball all over the place. They have ood pitching, they make plays and they’re a totally different team than what we saw at the end of March,” Nickell said.
Peyton fell into a one-run hole early in the semifinal game against Wiggins, but senior Rodney Gregg locked down on the mound, throwing five shutout innings, and knocking in the eventual game-winning runs in the top of the third.
Trevor Walker singled, followed by a walk and a hit batter loaded the bases for Peyton’s best hitters. Jaeden Meyers brought Walker home, followed by high pop fly hit by Gregg that was dropped in center to bring two more runners home.
AJ Lashley had an RBI in the top of the seventh to score Josh Gonzales to give Peyton a three-run cushion heading into the final half inning.
A couple of the younger guys early in that game were a little nervous but for the most part my seniors a couple of my sophomores who were here last yer looked good and they were ready,” Nickell said. “We made some great plays, but Rod got it done on the hill.”
Gregg finished with six strikeouts, allowed five hits and one earned run in his complete-game outing.