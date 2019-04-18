PEYTON - After falling in the Class 2A state title game last year it didn’t take long for the Peyton baseball team to start to look forward to another run in 2019.
It would just be a matter of getting there.
Now more than midway though the regular season the Panthers are on their way as the state’s only undefeated program in classes 2A through 5A.
Thursday Peyton continued its streak with a mercy-rule 15-0 win over rival Calhan after a less-than-comfortable game on Tuesday.
The Panthers beat opponents by an average of 13 runs per game, but in Game 1 of the 2A District 8 series, the Bulldogs came out with fire. But Peyton ultimately pulled off a 4-0 win and used that game as motivation heading into Game 2.
“When we played on Tuesday they had more energy, more focus and they were more fired up, and it showed. They came out the other day and they just wanted it more,” said Peyton coach Kelly Nickell. “So we talked about coming out and making sure we matched their intensity and working hard from the first pitch to the last pitch.”
Using momentum from a solid performance from pitcher Rupert Shaw in the top of the second, Peyton’s bats went to work.
Brennen Meyers knocked a first-pitch double to center to lead off the inning, followed by an RBI double by Trevor Walker.
With two outs on the board the lineup flipped and it began raining doubles as Brandon Hussey, Jaeden Meyeres, Shaw, and Josh Gonzales each knocked extra-base hits to give Peyton a quick 8-0 lead. Shaw and Rodney Gregg would drive in two more runs in the third, followed by a two-RBI single by Shaw in the fourth, and a game-ending three-run walk-off home run by Gregg with one out in the bottom of the fourth.
“First pitch curveball down low but I was hunting the fastball, so I saw a fastball coming down the middle and wanted to put a good swing on it and just watched it go over the fence,” Gregg said. “Tuesday’s game the bats weren’t as hot so it was nice to come back today, especially when you see that everybody is putting the ball in play.”
Shaw finished the shortened outing allowing one hit and striking out eight batters. Calhan’s Logan Glaser was the lone Bulldog to register a hit.
With seven games left in the regular season 12-0 Peyton has two more games scheduled against top-10 2A teams, Front Range Christian and Dayspring Christian. Gregg said the team is looking at those two games as ways the Panthers can prove themselves heading into the postseason.
“I think this year is a little different we’re all getting better and this team is pretty special. I’m really proud of this group to come back after that tough (loss in the state championship) to come back and say, ‘Coach, I’m ready’,” Gregg said. “We’re good but we still have to put in the work and show everyone how good we are.”