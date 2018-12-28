Allen (1395806) was ready to find a home the day he strolled into someone’s garage and made himself comfortable. They couldn’t keep him, but we told Allen we would help him find the home of his dreams. This guy is sweet and friendly. Adoption is FREE.
Don’t let her size fool you. Luna (1375760) is a gentle giant who just wants to hide from the world in your arms. Luna is very shy when she meets you, but she warms up quickly with some treats, and she will spend the rest of her days glued to your side. Adoption is $100.
How handsome is Macchiato (1396277). This purrball has the energy implied by his name, and he can’t wait for playtime in your house. Macchiato is very friendly and loves to cuddle. He has lived with children, but he might do best in a home without other cats or dogs. Adoption is $100.
Sweet, older gal looking for a home for her retirement. Seven-year-old Zoey (1398458) is still plenty energetic. She just needs a buddy to go walking. Zoey seems good with dogs, but she has a high prey drive and should not have any kitty or small animal friends. Adoption has been donated and is FREE.