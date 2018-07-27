ADOPTION FAIRS 9-Lives Rescue Inc. — Cats and kittens, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday
, PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point; 591-4640; colorado9lives.com. Chihuahua and Small Dog Rescue — Dogs less than 15 pounds, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday
, Wag N’ Wash, 5830 Stetson Hills Blvd. Check event calendar for changes: chihuahua-smalldogrescue.org. Four Paws Rescue — 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday
, Wag N’ Wash, 1625 W. Uintah St.; 475-9274, wagnwash.com. Look What the Cat Brought In — 1-5 p.m. Sunday
, 2129 E. Boulder St.; lookwhatthecatbroughtin.org. New Hope Rescue Inc. — Dogs, cats, puppies and kittens, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday
, Petco, 1650 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; newhoperescue.homestead.com. Animal Rescue — Dogs, puppies, cats, kittens and small caged animals, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday
, Petco, 3060 N. Powers Blvd.; 541-3099, saintanimalrescue.org. Second Chance Animal Rescue Foundation — Dogs, puppies, cats and kittens, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday
, Wag N’ Wash, 1234 E. Woodmen Road; secondchance-arf.petfinder.com. SLV Animal Welfare Society — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday
, Petco, 5020 N. Nevada Ave.; 587-9663, woof@slvaws.org. Wild Blue Animal Rescue & Sanctuary — Noon-4 p.m. Saturday
, Petco, 9835 Prominent Point; 495-4337, wbars.org.
Sasha (1328985)! What big ears you have! And we wouldn’t have them any other way. This cute little 3-year-old Chihuahua mix doesn’t love being left alone and would benefit from crate training and a busy family. She loves cuddling. Adoption is $200.
Got room in your house for this beautiful face? Melinda (1373370) is a 1½-year-old spayed lab mix who came in as a stray with a hurt paw. We treated her wound, and Melinda is feeling much better now. She is shy at first but warms up quickly. Adoption is $250.
He’s a sweet treat to love. Licorice (1373004) is an 8-year-old black cat. He can be shy at first, but he is an experienced family member who can’t wait to join your family. This gentleman would love to find a quiet home for his retirement. Adoption is FREE through tomorrow.
Meet the boy next door, Denny (1370943). This handsome 2-year-old gray tiger can be shy when you first meet him, but he warms up quickly, especially if you give him gentle attention and a lot of love. Adoption is FREE through tomorrow as part of our CAT-pacity sale.