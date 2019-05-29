Adoptable Animal Rescue Force
719-748-9091
This “Fab Four” is doing the YMCA with their ears! Two males from this litter are still available. They are Malinois mixes, a breed similar to German Shepherds, and often used as police dogs because of their loyalty and trainability. They are estimated to weigh about 40-45 pounds, and they’re a sweet group.
The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force holds adoption events Saturdays from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the PetSmart at 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs. Some of these featured pets may be adopted before time of press.