Adoptable Animal Rescue Force
719-761-5320
Note: The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force’s weekly adoption events at PetSmart are canceled until further notice, and adoptions are now done via appointment. Those interested in adopting a pet through AARF are encouraged to check the organization’s website, aarfcolorado.com, or Facebook page @AARFpets.DivideCo. Email aarfcathy@gmail.com to make an appointment.
Jordan, Jetson and Jewel are all flying in via Dog Is My Copilot from a Rescue in Texas. They’re about three months old and are terrier mixes. Call AARF to arrange a meet with them.