Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., safeplacepets.org, 359-0201
• Fergus is a 4-year-old domestic short-haired male grey tuxedo who came to Safe Place when his 92-yearr-old owner could no longer care for him. Before he came to us, he had a tough time adjusting, and as a result he learned to be fearful of new people and environments. Safe Place has worked with a professional cat behaviorist who helped him learn to trust again and taught us positive reward techniques with him. He has made an amazing turnaround. He’s a smart boy who loves playing with the laser pointer, feather wand and the cat tunnel. He would do best in an adult-only home, with an experienced cat owner who will continue positive training with him. He needs to be the only cat but might be OK with a friendly dog.