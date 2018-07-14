Heather Turner and her husband needed a few thousand dollars to jump-start the adoption of a teenager from Ukraine, and their timing was good: Lenders led by online firms have opened the spigot for personal loans, even if it comes at a steep price.
Personal loans surged to a record this year and are the fastest-growing U.S. consumer-lending category, according to data from credit bureau TransUnion.
Outstanding balances rose about 18 percent in the first quarter to $120 billion. Fintech companies originated 36 percent of personal loans in 2017 compared with less than 1 percent in 2010, Chicago-based TransUnion said.
The Turners of Lewiston, Maine, needed a speedy loan and didn’t want to borrow against their house or car. Heather Turner said LendingClub arranged a 3-year loan for less than $10,000 in October at an interest rate around 23 percent — similar to that of a credit card. Most notably, the loan is unsecured.
“Is it a perfect loan? No,” Turner said. “We didn’t expect some low-interest personal loan with no collateral.”
Web-based firms like LendingClub, Prosper Marketplace and closely held Social Finance are driving the expansion of personal loans. LendingClub said in a filing that personal-loan originations in the first quarter soared 20 percent from a year earlier to $2.1 billion.
“A lot of credit goes to the fintech lenders for reinvigorating a loan category that’s been around forever,” said Jason Laky, TransUnion’s consumer-lending business lead. “If you think about ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ George Bailey and his bank offered personal loans to the consumers. It’s a core banking product that’s been around since the beginning of banking.”
Established banks also have a piece of the market through online platforms including SunTrust Banks Inc.’s LightStream and Goldman Sachs Group’s Marcus.
“As a result of movements in technology, the opportunity in the consumer space has moved to us,” Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein said last month at the Economic Club of New York.
Such rapid growth has some analysts concerned about the potential for increased losses in consumer credit as interest rates rise. Total household debt in the U.S. hit a new peak in the first quarter, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Dean Athanasia, who runs Bank of America’s consumer banking business, said last month his firm is keeping an eye on consumers “layering” debt by tapping multiple lenders.
Personal loans accounted for 1 percent of the total outstanding consumer balance of $12.9 trillion in the first quarter, according to TransUnion. The lion’s share of consumer debt is from mortgages, at nearly $9 trillion, followed by student and auto loans.