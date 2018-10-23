Person reportedly chasing kids in Colorado dressed as a clown caught
(Courtesy of Aurora Police Department)
Aurora Police were asking the public to help them identify a person who was reportedly chasing kids dressed as a clown.

About 30 minutes after 11 News posted this original article Aurora Police said the principal of a nearby middle school caught the perpetrator.

The incident happened two days this week. 

