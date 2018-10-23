Person reportedly chasing kids in Colorado dressed as a clown caught

Aurora Police were asking the public to help them identify a person who was reportedly chasing kids dressed as a clown.
About 30 minutes after 11 News posted this original article Aurora Police said the principal of a nearby middle school caught the perpetrator.
The incident happened two days this week.
UPDATE The Horizon Middle School Principal Ron Garcia y Ortiz nabbed the JUVENILE dressed as a clown, who is now getting a ride home via APD who will likely need to do some explaining to their parents! https://t.co/crvaAzwDmB— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) October 23, 2018