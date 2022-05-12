FILE - Republican candidate for Georgia Governor former U.S. Senator David Perdue speaks Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Rutledge, Ga. A Georgia judge has dismissed a lawsuit on Wednesday, May 11, filed by former U.S. Sen. Perdue that alleged fraudulent or counterfeit ballots were counted in the state’s most populous county during the 2020 general election. Perdue filed the lawsuit in December a few days after he announced that he would be challenging Gov. Brian Kemp in the Republican primary. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)