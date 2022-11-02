The “Portland, Oregon” sign is seen atop in building in downtown Portland, Ore., on Jan. 27, 2015. Residents of Portland will vote on a ballot measure next week that would completely overhaul the way City Hall works, amid growing voter frustration over surging homelessness and crime. It would scrap the city’s unusual commission form of government and implement a rare form of ranked choice voting not used in any other U.S. city.