WASHINGTON • The Air Force general nominated to be the nation’s number two military officer flatly denied allegations of sexual misconduct Tuesday, and appeared headed for confirmation after answering pointed questions from senators for more than two hours.
With his wife of 32 years sitting behind him and his accuser looking on from a short distance away, Air Force Gen. John Hyten told senators that “all the allegations are completely false.” Most of the senators on the Armed Services Committee appeared to support him, including Sen. Martha McSally, R-Az., a former fighter pilot who has publicly described her own sexual assault.
Hyten’s forceful denial comes after several months delay in the nomination process as senators held five classified sessions, poured over thousands of pages of the investigation and interviewed Hyten and Army Col. Kathryn Spletstoser, the officer who made the allegations.
Spletstoser says Hyten, who has been nominated to be the next vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, subjected her to a series of unwanted sexual advances in 2017.
“Nothing happened. Ever,” Hyten told the committee, adding that the allegations were shown to be false after a “fair and extensive investigation.”
The Air Force Office of Special Investigations reviewed the matter and found insufficient evidence to charge Hyten or recommend any administrative punishment.
Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla., chairman of the committee, has said he hopes to move forward with a committee vote, possibly before the Senate’s August recess. The current vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Paul Selva, is retiring Wednesday.
Hyten was asked about military issues, including his views on Trump administration efforts to wind down the war in Afghanistan and the need to modernize the nation’s nuclear weapons, but a large portion of the hearing focused on the allegations against him.