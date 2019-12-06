A Saudi Air Force aviation student opened fire in a classroom at a Florida Navy base Friday, killing at least three people and injuring eight in what some lawmakers were calling terrorism.
Mohammed Alshamrani, whose identity was confirmed by people familiar with the investigation, used a handgun and was killed by sheriff deputies during the incident at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan said at a briefing. Officials said they weren’t looking for other suspects.
The FBI is leading the probe into the attack and is working with local, state and other federal officials, according to an agency spokesperson.
“This was not a murder. This was an act of terrorism,” U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., whose district includes Pensacola, on the Florida Panhandle, said on Twitter.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said he had talked to President Donald Trump about the shooting. “Given that this was a foreign national in the employ of a foreign service,” he said, “obviously the government of Saudi Arabia needs to make things better for these victims.”
The president, speaking at a White House event Friday afternoon, said, “It’s a horrible thing that took place, and we’re getting to the bottom of it.” On Twitter, Trump said King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia “called to express his sincere condolences” and to say the Saudis are “greatly angered by the barbaric actions.”
Among those injured were two sheriff’s deputies who responded to an emergency call just before 7 a.m. One deputy was shot in the arm and the other in the leg during an exchange of gunfire with the shooter. Both are expected to recover.
Deputy Sheriff Chip Simmons said deputies “neutralized the threat in short order” upon arrival. Still, Sheriff Morgan said, “Walking on the crime scene was like being on the set of a movie. You don’t expect this at home.”
In the hours after the shooting, nervous family members awaited word from their loved ones who work on the Navy base, according to posts on the base’s Facebook page. They said a base lockdown, plus a prohibition on phones in classes, was making communication difficult. Some posted when they had eventually reached family members.
The Pensacola base, which has operated since the U.S. entered World War I, is among the few U.S. installations that offers initial-level aviation training on fixed-wing aircraft for troops from all of the military services. Because of that, it is a popular training facility among foreign militaries as it offers a broad range of troops a chance to learn the basics of flying.
“There’s always been international students here because it’s a good place to train,” said Capt. Timothy F. Kinsella Jr., the base’s commanding officer. He added the alleged shooter was “in the aviation pipeline.”
DeSantis, a former service member, said on Twitter that the state was sending a disaster recovery mental-health coordinator to help families affected by the shooting. “Anyone who serves in the Navy knows this is a special place,” he said.
The Saudi reaction was swift following the attack, which came in a period of elevated tension between Washington and Riyadh. The royal government’s top officials condemned the shooting and offered condolences to the victims.
“Today’s tragic shooting at Pensacola, Fla., was a heinous crime,” said Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan. “The Kingdom expresses its deepest condolences to the families of victims, and to the American people.”
The Saudi Arabia Embassy in Washington said King Salman, in the call with Trump, directed Saudi security services to cooperate with U.S. agencies to uncover information to help determine the cause of the attack.
Saudi Arabia has continued to struggle to improve its battered image in the U.S. While Riyadh has enjoyed close ties to Trump and his immediate circle of advisers, it is viewed with suspicion by Republican and Democratic lawmakers alike because of its unpopular war in Yemen, its lackluster response to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and allegations of a Saudi government role in the 2001 terrorists attacks.
Saudi Arabia has denied official complicity in the attacks of 9/11. While 15 of the 19 hijackers were from Saudi Arabia, official U.S. government reviews haven’t made public any concrete evidence of Riyadh’s involvement.
The shooting also struck a nerve due to Saudi Arabia’s history of close military ties with the U.S. Numerous elite members of the Saudi military have trained in the U.S. in recent decades.
“Like many other Saudi military personnel, I was trained in a U.S. military base, and we used that valuable training to fight side by side with our American allies against terrorism and other threats,” deputy Saudi defense minister, Prince Khalid Bin Salman, tweeted.
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., called for a review of military programs that train foreign nationals on American soil. “We shouldn’t be providing military training to people who wish us harm,” he said on Twitter.
To take part in the U.S. program, foreign military personnel undergo a basic security check to gain access to the base and to use training aircraft, which have no sensitive information on them, said Bryan Clark, a senior fellow at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments.
Those who want to fly aircraft typically used in battle would undergo further screening, and the military likely would ask for information from the visiting troop’s home country, Clark said.
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said trainees are barred from the program if vetting — either by the U.S. or the trainee’s home country — turns up any derogatory information. “But today’s tragic attack has exposed some serious flaw in that process,” he said in a Twitter post.
The Navy said the base would remain closed Friday.
The shooting occurred just two days after another incident at Hawaii’s Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, a part of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam near Honolulu. An active-duty sailor, Gabriel Antonio Romero of Texas, killed two people and wounded another before killing himself. The base was reopened a day later.