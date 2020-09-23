MINNEAPOLIS • Vice President Mike Pence and Ivanka Trump are bringing President Donald Trump’s law-and-order campaign message to Minneapolis on Thursday, showing support for law enforcement in the city where George Floyd’s death sparked angry and sometimes violent protests that spread around the world.
Pence and President Trump’s daughter planned to host a listening session with a “Cops for Trump” group, as well as with residents who the Trump reelection campaign says have been “negatively impacted by crime and violent extremism.”
The visit comes about a month after Donald Trump met with small-business owners whose stores in Minneapolis were damaged in violence that erupted after Floyd’s death. Trump did not visit the scene of protests nor the site where police held Floyd down as they tried to arrest him for allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 bill at a convenience store; the schedule for Thursday doesn’t include those places either.
The visit also will be a day after a Kentucky grand jury weighing charges in Breonna Taylor’s death indicted a single former police officer on charges of shooting into neighboring apartments, but chose not to indict any officers directly in her death.
Trump is eager to put Minnesota in play four years after he narrowly lost the state to Hillary Clinton, with a strategy that depends largely on driving up turnout in the rural areas where he runs strongest. For some in Minneapolis, the campaign’s law-and-order message is calculated, divisive and damaging.
“Hate and fear are good for getting votes, but it’s not good for governing,” said Paul Eaves, a Minneapolis resident who regularly tends to artwork and flowers at the intersection that has become a memorial to Floyd.
Eaves, 72 and white, called the president a “vile politician.”
Floyd died after a white police officer pressed his knee into the handcuffed Black man’s neck on May 25 during an arrest attempt that was captured on bystander video. His death set off protests around the world, including some that became violent. Property damage in Minneapolis is estimated at roughly $100 million. After Floyd’s death, a majority of City Council members pledged to abolish the Police Department and replace it with a new agency. Their hopes of taking the idea to voters in November was blocked by a city commission and won’t happen before 2021, if ever.