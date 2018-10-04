WASHINGTON • Vice President Mike Pence charged Thursday that Russia’s influence operations in America pale in comparison with the covert and overt activities China is taking to interfere in the U.S. midterm elections and counter President Donald Trump’s tough trade policies against Beijing.
Pence laid out measures Beijing is employing to undermine the Trump administration. They include public steps such as targeting Chinese tariffs to industries in states that are crucial to Trump in the midterms as well as behind-the-scenes actions like coercing U.S. businesses to speak out against the Trump administration and intimidating scholars.
Pence also denounced China’s maneuvers in the South China Sea, its oppression of Christians, Muslims and other religious believers, and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s signature infrastructure and foreign policy initiative. The unusually expansive and aggressive criticism of Beijing by a senior U.S. official indicated that Washington could be preparing to take a more confrontational approach with China on issues beyond just the trade dispute.
A Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, said Beijing objected to Pence’s “groundless” allegations and urged the U.S. to stop hurting ties between the two countries.
“This is nothing but speaking on hearsay evidence, confusing right and wrong and creating something out of thin air,” Hua said in a strongly worded statement issued early Friday in Beijing.
“We have no interest in meddling in U.S. internal affairs and elections,” Hua said.
But Pence said Beijing’s actions add up to a simple message: “China wants a different American president.”
Pence said China has responded to Trump’s tough trade policies against Beijing with tariffs of its own designed to inflict maximum political damage.
“By one estimate, more than 80 percent of U.S. counties targeted by China voted for President Trump and I (sic) in 2016,” Pence said during a speech delivered at the Hudson Institute, a conservative think tank.
“Now, China wants to turn these voters against our administration.”
Pence’s speech served as a follow-up of sorts to Trump’s charge before the U.N. Security Council last month that China was meddling in U.S. elections to help Democrats.
After Trump’s remark, intelligence and homeland security experts said they didn’t know of any Chinese influence operations akin to Russian activities during the 2016 presidential election.