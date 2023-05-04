By Kannaki Deka

(Reuters) -Peloton Interactive Inc reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss and warned it expects to sign up fewer members for the year, raising concerns about the fitness equipment maker's growth prospects.

Shares of the company fell 15% in morning trading after initially rising on stronger-than-expected forecast for fourth-quarter revenue.

Peloton said it expects 3.08 million to 3.09 million members in 2023 connected fitness subscriptions, compared with FactSet estimates of 3.095 million, and 3.11 million the company reported in the third quarter.

Although management is pointing to seasonality, Peloton guided a net decline in 4Q memberships for the first time, which stresses our concerns over a smaller total addressable market, BMO Capital Markets analyst Simeon Siegel said in a note.

The tepid subscription forecast also comes at a time consumers are cutting back on discretionary spending, as a series of interest rate hikes to bring down stubbornly high inflation has stoked fears of an economic downturn.

For the third quarter ended March, Peloton reported a net loss of 79 cents per share, missing Refinitiv estimates of a loss of 46 cents, due to a $51.3 million impairment and restructuring charge.

However, Peloton forecast fourth-quarter revenue between $630 million and $650 million, above estimates of $607.7 million, as it benefits from expanding its sales channels to third-party platforms.

"We intend to build on our successful Amazon partnership by expanding our product assortment and participating in major promotional events like Prime Day, which we expect to deliver meaningful Y/Y growth in unit sales and revenue," McCarthy said in a letter to shareholders.

Third-quarter revenue fell 22% to $748.9 million, but beat expectations of $708.05 million.

