House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled a bill on Monday to create a select House committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot after Republicans blocked a proposal that would have given them more control over a bipartisan, bicameral commission look into the attack.
Pelosi said is “seriously considering” appointing a Republican to the body, which would give the committee closer to even-partisan representation while still allowing Democrats more power than they would have had in the failed Jan. 6 commission.
“Sadly, as of last week, there remains no prospect for additional votes from Republican Senators to create the National Commission to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol Complex,” Pelosi said in a statement on Monday. "... The Select Committee will investigate and report upon the facts and causes of the attack and report recommendations for preventing any future assault.”
Text of the bill proposal allows Pelosi to appoint 13 members, with five of those being appointed after consultation with Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
The bill would authorize the committee chair to issue subpoenas and order depositions. The House is expected to vote on the resolution on Wednesday.