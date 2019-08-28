BROOMFIELD • U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that she is “very proud” of Gov. Jared Polis and Colorado for working to protect the Affordable Care Act.
The California Democrat, her party’s highest-ranking member of Congress, visited Broomfield for a panel discussion on health care with U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Lafayette, and Colorado Insurance Commissioner Michael Conway, at the Omni Interlocken Hotel.
Pelosi and Conway both said that continuing to support the ACA, also known as Obamacare, while building upon the federal health law is the best way forward for Colorado and the nation.
“We consider the Affordable Care Act as a pillar of financial and health security for America’s families,” Pelosi said.
“We believe that health care is a right for all Americans not a privilege for a few.”
Pelosi praised Colorado for voting to expand Medicaid and for more recent accomplishments by state leaders, including Polis’ reinsurance plan aimed at lowering premiums on individual health policies, a bill that decreased insulin costs, and ongoing efforts to combat surprise billing and high pharmaceutical prices.
She said that Colorado is “leading the way” when it comes to making improvements to the ACA.
Conway agreed that the reinsurance plan is a success for the state, saying it will put thousands of dollars back into people’s pockets which could be “life changing.”
“The reinsurance program is only possible because of the Affordable Care Act,” he added.