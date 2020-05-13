WASHINGTON • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday defended the stunning $3 trillion price tag on Democrats’ pandemic relief package as what is needed to confront the “villainous virus” and economic collapse.
“The American people are worth it,” Pelosi told The Associated Press.
In an interview with the AP, Pelosi acknowledged that the proposal is a starting point in negotiations with President Donald Trump and Republicans, who have flatly rejected the coronavirus relief bill headed for a House vote Friday.
“It’s DOA,” Trump said during an event at the White House. “Dead on arrival.”
As wary Americans wait on Washington, the stakes are enormous for all sides. The virus outbreak threatens the health and economic security of Americans, posing a generational test of political leadership on par with the Great Depression.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned Wednesday that without intervention, the U.S. risks a prolonged recession.
House lawmakers are set to return to Washington for Friday’s vote, but prospects are dim in the Senate, where leaders say they won’t consider another relief package until June.
Trump has insisted any future coronavirus aid “must prioritize Americans’ health and the nation’s economic prosperity,” said White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany in a tweet. She called the Democrats’ proposal “unserious.”
The bill provides nearly $1 trillion to states and cities to avert layoffs of police, firefighters and other essential workers as tax revenues tank during the shutdown. It boosts another round of $1,200 direct cash payments to Americans, extends unemployment benefits and launches a rent and mortgage relief fund. It provides $75 billion for more virus testing.
As the pandemic rages, Pelosi had just one message for Trump: “Tell the truth.”
“This is the biggest disaster that our country has ever faced,” Pelosi said.
“The president calls it a war — we’re all warriors, that people are dying in the war. No, these are family, and people are dying in the family,” she said.
“We have to address in a big way,” she said. “The American people are worth it.”
The speaker and the president don’t talk much anymore. But Pelosi remains in contact with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who led negotiations on past virus aid packages, and expects to begin talks with him on the next bill from Congress.
With Congress still partly shuttered, lawmakers face tough decisions ahead.