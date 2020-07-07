One person is dead after a suspected DUI driver crashed into them while crossing the street.
Police responded to a traffic crash involving a car and a pedestrian before 11 p.m. Monday night on Platte Ave. and Swope Ave. It was determined that a car was westbound on Platte when it struck a pedestrian crossing the street.
The pedestrian was rushed to the hospital, where they later died. The driver of the car remained on scene, but he was impaired.
27-year-old Mersudin Mahmutovic was taken into custody.