A person is dead after they were hit while they were crossing the roadway near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and North Moline Street on Saturday, the Aurora Police Department said.
According to the police department, police responded to a crash near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and North Moline Street around 10:11 p.m. on Saturday. When police arrived they found a man who had been hit by a car, police said.
APD said the man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead.
Police have not released the identity of the victim, his identity will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office once his next-of-kin has been notified.
Investigators said the driver of a Toyota FJ Cruiser was driving east on Colfax when they hit the man crossing the roadway. The police department said the driver of the Toyota was cooperative with police.
APD is investigating whether speed or intoxication was a factor in the crash. No criminal charges have been filed against the driver of the Toyota.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash-camera video from the incident to contact the Aurora Police Traffic Section.
