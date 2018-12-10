Trevor Porter could be playing club hockey right now, competing at arguably a higher level with athletes determined to land a college scholarship somewhere.
But since he was a freshman, Porter has decided to stick with high school hockey during this time of the year. He wants a close connection with his teammates and coaches and to play in front of dozens of fans, some of them holding signs showing support.
So Porter is glad to be playing for Pine Creek. His stats so far have proven that he made the right choice. Last week, the junior forward recorded four goals and three assists in wins over Pueblo County, Cheyenne Mountain and Palmer — more than enough to lead the Eagles to a program-best 4-0 start this season.
His play landed him this week's The Gazette Preps Peak Performer honor.
But Porter is hesitant to say he's the sole reason why the Eagles have been succeeding (before Monday's contest against Air Academy at the Air Force Academy). He believes he couldn't have done it right if it wasn't for his teammates and coaches.
"Our team is all working together really great," Porter said. "Supporting each other, that's great. It's not just me. It's a team effort. The points are coming to me but it's more of the team effort. We're all winning together and we're all working hard."
The Eagles have been on a roll, and coach Ed Saxer believes it's because he has a young and experienced group that made it to the playoffs last year. Plus, he said, it doesn't hurt that conference realignment has helped Pine Creek — as well as other Colorado Springs-area teams — to play more local teams and avoid "super teams" in the Denver area loaded with talent from three or four other schools.
"We're four wins and no losses," Saxer said Sunday. "We thought we were pretty good but we weren't sure."
Saxer and Porter pointed out that it's not just about one player.
Entering this week, Austin Gipson and Austin Sawyer each had four goals to go along with two and five assists, respectively. And goalie Garrett Newlin had recorded two wins with 30 saves and a 1.76 goals against average.
The Eagles know more eyes will be on them this season, especially because of their 4-0 start.
They're prepared for the attention while keeping a simple focus.
"We did not expect it," Porter said about the early season success. "We thought it was going to be a tough four games, for sure. We wanted to start out the season off strong and get as many points as we can so we can make the playoffs."
--
Just the Facts
Trevor Porter, Pine Creek
Sport: Hockey
Year: Junior
Position: Forward
Stats: The junior recorded four goals and three assists in wins over Pueblo County, Cheyenne Mountain and Palmer last week to lead the Eagles to an impressive 4-0 record. He arguably had his best game so far this season against Pueblo County, in which he finished with two goals and two assists.
Favorite movie: Thor: Ragnarok
Favorite school subject: Math and science
--
Other Peak Performers
Hockey
Zach Fellinger, Doherty
The senior forward recorded a hat trick in Doherty's 8-1 win over Woodland Park last week, bringing his season total to four goals. Before Monday, the Spartans were 3-0 and received a vote in the CHSAANow.com top 10 poll.
Wrestling
Clint Brown and Grant McCluan, Falcon
Brown (138 pounds) and MCluan (220) won their respective weight classes to lead the Falcons to the team title at the 39th annual Harold McCray Invitational this past weekend. Brown, a sophomore, boasts a perfect 6-0 record, while McCluan, a senior, has a 6-2 mark.
Patrick Allis, Discovery Canyon
In the first big tournament this season, the senior and defending Class 4A state champion captured the 126 title at the East Invitational in Pueblo. He had a 15-second pin and recorded a major decision in the first two rounds before he won 7-2 over Alamosa's Joe Chavez in the finals. Allis is 5-0 so far this season.
Girls' basketball
Samiyah Worrell, Fountain-Fort Carson
The senior led the way in three wins over Vista Ridge, Pueblo Central and The Classical Academy, finishing with 17, 17 and 22 points, respectively. She also had 14 steals during this stretch. Fountain-Fort Carson entered this week with a 4-0 record.
Serin Dunne, Mesa Ridge
The junior point guard exploded for 25 points — including two 3-pointers — in a 51-44 win over Discovery Canyon last week. She added nine rebounds and two steals in the game.
Boys' basketball
Grant Wilkinson, Pine Creek
The senior guard had a breakout performance in Pine Creek's 58-46 win over Vista Ridge last week, recording team highs of 18 points and seven rebounds to lead the Eagles to a 2-0 record.
Keyshawn Maltbia, Fountain-Fort Carson
The junior guard averaged 20.6 points per game at the Steel City Shootout in Pueblo this past weekend. The Trojans went 2-1. He opened the tournament with a 25-point, 11-rebound performance, though F-FC lost 67-61.