For Mesa Ridge’s Trevon Walker, it was just another game.
But his highlights said otherwise.
He rushed 25 times for 245 yards and a touchdown. He had a 95-yard touchdown on a kick return.
He broke up a pass and recorded two tackles.
And he recovered a fumble late in the game that ultimately sealed the Grizzlies’ 36-33 win over Coronado last Friday, their first so far this season.
“It was a good show,” Mesa Ridge coach Rob Braaten said.
Walker, on the other hand, simply just wanted to contribute. With that kind of humility and effort, the senior landed the honor of The Gazette Preps Peak Performer of the Week.
“I always know I’m going to go out there and do the best I can,” he said.
He was all over the place last Friday, something he’s completely fine with.
He’s been on the varsity squad since his sophomore year. His role has transformed over the years. And this season, the 5-foot-9, 172-pounder plays in the backfield, defends the opponent’s receivers and returns kickoffs as a special teams member.
What does he think about this role?
“I love it,” Walker said.
His coach thinks not just anyone can play all those positions and be as productive.
“It takes some skills, some understanding and knowledge of the game,” Braaten said.
The Grizzlies hope last week’s win is only the beginning, considering they opened up this season with a 20-18 loss to Vista Peak Prep and a 42-0 defeat to Pueblo West.
And now, Mesa Ridge (1-2) will play its District 3 rival Widefield (0-3) in an annual rivalry game at 1 p.m. Saturday at CA Foster Stadium.
“Everybody was down,” Walker said. “Everybody was starting to argue with each other, and I think the victory (over Coronado) really brought us together.”
The win also snapped a five-game losing streak that extended back to last season.
The Grizzlies started the game slowly, highlighted by the fact that they were down 19-6 at halftime.
Walker opened the second half with a kick return for a touchdown.
On that play, his coach shouted to charge up the field on the left side after the catch but Walker didn’t hear that. Suddenly, he saw a bunch of defenders headed his way. He stopped and ran toward the other side, only stopping in the end zone.
That was followed by an 80-yard TD run in the third quarter, cutting the deficit to a touchdown.
Walker wasn’t done there.
He later recovered a fumbled to help the Grizzlies secure the win.
Walker’s performance isn’t a complete surprise to everyone.
He’s been an integral part of the Mesa Ridge program during the past three seasons.
Last year, he helped the Grizzlies to a 5-5 record by playing on both sides of the ball. He’s just one of a handful of players on the team to be in that position.
And his coach expects Walker to continue shining as Mesa Ridge attempts to put aside a winless start.
“He has really grown up,” Braaten said about Walker’s time with the Grizzlies. “It’s a maturation thing. I like where he’s at right now. He kind of has grown into a man and leader for us. He’s a good athlete and he does a lot of good things for us.”
--
Just the Facts
Trevon Walker, Mesa Ridge
Sport: Football
Year: Senior
Position: Running back/cornerback/special teams
Athlete most admired: Odell Beckham Jr.
Favorite sports team: L.A. Rams
Favorite music artist: YG
Statistics: Rushed 25 times for 245 yards and a touchdown in a 36-33 win over Coronado last Friday, to go along with a 95-yard kick return for a TD, two tackles, one pass breakup and a fumble recovery.
--
Other Peak Performers
Cross country
Ryan Outler, Widefield
The senior won the boys' 5,000-meter title in 16:05.6 at the Rock Canyon Invitational on Saturday. He edged Palmer's Gus McIntyre, who placed second in 16:06.2.
Boys' soccer
Toby Brown, Fountain Valley
The junior forward scored two goals in a 3-1 victory over Dolores Huerta Prep last Thursday. It was the second time this season in which he had multiple scores.
Football
Evan Walsh, Lewis-Palmer
The senior rushed for six touchdowns and added a seventh score on a kickoff return during the Rangers' 60-39 win over Canon City last Friday.
Reece Ullery, Elizabeth
The senior rushed 17 times for 126 yards and three TDs in a 41-0 thumping of Bishop Machebeuf, the Cardinals' first win this season.
Softball
Sami Edwards, Discovery Canyon
The senior went 5 for 11 with 10 RBIs and two triples in wins over Air Academy, Falcon and La Junta last week.
Boys' tennis
Reilly Fredell, Coronado
The junior went 3-0 in singles matches last week, including a tough 7-6, 4-6, 7-5 win over Doherty's Dominic Manzo.
Volleyball
Giulia Vidossi, Manitou Springs
The senior had an eye-popping 22 kills during a 25-19, 25-22, 23-25, 25-21 win over St. Mary's last week.