Thomas Beatty was part of many big moments for the Air Academy boys' soccer team this past season.
And he remembers those moments in great details.
In particular, the senior goalkeeper remembers the moment when things shifted for the Kadets during the Class 4A state championship game this past weekend. And he's grateful for playing a part.
A defensive teammate missed an opportunity to clear the ball, but Beatty was there to stop a shot on goal. The Kadets were up 1-0, and it could've changed the complexion of the game.
"I made a good save," he said.
This past week, he was stellar with wins against Glenwood Springs in the semifinals and Denver North in the title game. And for his effort, he landed this week's The Gazette Preps Peak Performer.
"It was kinda of a surprise we were able to put it all together after we didn't play too well against Glenwood Springs," Beatty said. "I'm still kind on a high about it."
In the end, the Kadets earned their second consecutive state title after a 2-0 win over Denver North.
And even with all his accolades, Beatty said he couldn't have done it without his back line. That list includes Dylan Cornejo, Cedric Englisch, Andrew Hess and Mason Shandy.
"It's the best in the state," he pointed out.
Defense was an important part of Air Academy's season, which ended with an 18-1-1 record. The Kadets' only true blemish was a 3-1 loss to Boulder, a 5A team that advanced to the state semifinals this year.
On one hand, Air Academy had boasted a stellar offense led by Thad Dewing, who had 27 goals this season. The Kadets also had other double-digit scorers, in Adin Schwenk (11) and Luke Louthan (10).
But it was the Kadets defense that kept opponents from becoming threats.
Air Academy was scored on only twice during the playoffs. In the second round against Centaurus, the Kadets allowed a goal in a game that was postponed over a three-day period because of heavy snowfall.
And Beatty was an integral part of the Kadets' reign in the state. In his four years at Air Academy, he started every game, according to coach Espen Hosoien. Yes, that means since he was a freshman.
And even in his position that featured the past two years as team captain, he still made time to pass on his knowledge to the underclassmen during practice — in hopes of keeping Air Academy's state title aspirations alive.
"It's difficult to win a championship, period," Hosoien said. "Trying to do it without a great keeper (is) almost impossible. I'm happy to say that we had that covered for four years with Thomas and he had a part in winning back-to-back titles."
--
Just the Facts
Thomas Beatty, Air Academy
Sport: Boys' soccer
Year: Senior
Position: Goalkeeper
Favorite movie: The Shawshank Redemption
Favorite athlete: Gianluigi Buffon
Favorite team: Barcelona FC
Favorite Pump-Up Song: Drake's "Legend"
Favorite musician: The Lumineers
Favorite school subject: Math
Highlights: He had two stellar playoff performances last week, including producing his eighth shutout of the season in a 2-0 win over Denver North in the Class 4A championship game. He also had a key save in that game when the Kadets were ahead 1-0.
--
