His goal is clear: To lift up a state trophy.
Everything else is secondary.
So when Seth Fuqua became one of the most prolific scorers in state history over the weekend, he thought it was cool and neat. But he doesn't want individual accomplishments to define his time with The Vanguard School boys' basketball program.
"My personal goal is to get that team championship, that state championship," said Fuqua, who earned this week's Gazette Preps Peak Performer honor after he made it into the 2,000-point club last Saturday. "That's really what's most important to me."
The senior scored 18 of his game-high 25 points in the first half of an 81-50 triumph over Lamar, more than enough to lead the Coursers to their seventh straight win. Fuqua finished the night with 2,004 career points, just six behind Pueblo Central's Michael Ranson (2012-16) for 10th all-time in the state.
Fuqua is only the 11th player in state history to reach the 2,000-point milestone, in addition to being the second player from the Pikes Peak region to do so (Josh Scott, who played for Lewis-Palmer and Discovery Canyon, finished 2,275 points from 2008-12).
Fuqua can end up in the top seven of the state's all-time scoring list, if he finishes with at least 2,170 points.
Vanguard (10-2, 7-0 Class 3A Tri-Peaks League) has seven games left before the postseason.
Fuqua averages 22.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. And he's showing no signs of slowing down. On Monday before a photo shoot, he was at the Vanguard gym receiving alley-oop passes from his dad and making at least one halfcourt shot.
Since he stepped foot inside the Vanguard gym, he's been doing remarkable things.
Coursers coach Joe Wetters remembers watching Fuqua play as a fifth-grader and thought the kid's shooting form was better than some high school players. And Fuqua proved early in his prep career that he could play, highlighted by the fact that he set the state's freshman scoring record with 590 points.
In his sophomore season, he scored a career-best 44 points in a loss to Buena Vista. "That was a time when I felt I couldn't miss," he said. That same year, he joined the 1,000-point club.
Despite all of his individual feats, there's one thing that runs through his mind. And anyone within the Vanguard boys' basketball program knows what that is.
"He's very focused on accomplishing all the goals he had as a freshman of making it to state and having a shot at winning the title," Wetters said.
Just the Facts
Seth Fuqua, The Vanguard School
Sport: Boys' basketball
Year: Senior
Position: Guard
Highlights: On Saturday, the senior guard recorded his 2,000th point — only the 11th player in Colorado history to do so. He's the second from the Pikes Peak region to accomplish the feat, and the first local athlete to do so while playing for the same team. He averages 22.8 points per game, and he could potentially crack in into the state's top seven all-time scoring list if he finishes with at least 2,170 points.
Favorite athlete: Derrick Rose
Favorite movie: Escape Room
Favorite pump-up songs: Sheck Wes's "Mo Bamba" and Travis Scott's "SICKO MODE"
Favorite school subject: History
