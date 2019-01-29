Samiyah Worrell's approach to every game is not exactly groundbreaking. But so far, it's been proven effective.
"I want to contribute and help my team win," she said.
Her numbers as a senior guard on the Fountain-Fort Carson girls' basketball team illustrate her impact. Take, for example, the Trojans' three games last week: Worrell had 26, 23 and 20 points to put her overall scoring average at 19.6 per game. The team went 2-1.
That effort landed her this week's Gazette Preps Peak Performer honor.
Even with her individual highlights, Worrell isn't just about putting up big numbers.
"I didn't have any scoring goals in mind," she said about her preseason approach. "I just wanted to come out and have a better season than last year."
So far, so good.
The Trojans boast a 13-4 record before Thursday's league matchup at Palmer. All but one loss came against teams outside of the Pikes Peak region. The lone area defeat happened Jan. 12, when Fountain-Fort Carson fell 55-53 to Doherty in Class 5A/4A Colorado Springs Metro League action.
In the latter game, Worrell exploded for 32 points with five 3-pointers. She then went on to tally that same total six days later, on Jan. 18, in a 73-45 win over Goodland in a tournament in Kansas.
The Trojans are in second place in the league behind Doherty (6-0). A rematch is set for Tuesday.
In an interview, Worrell didn't say much. She deflected all her attention and accolades to her teammates and coaches. To her, it's more important to lead by example, to make sure her teammates are in the right places during a play.
Her coach, LouAnn Guiden, agrees.
"I think she was always capable of putting up the numbers," the coach said about Worrell, who averaged 15.5 points as a freshman. "But with her teammates and the experience she had, she stepped up and has done a good job leading by example. I think her teammates help her and make her better, so I think that has helped fuel her fire."
Worrell is having her best season, statistically. She's been with the Trojans all four years of high school, including a 3-20 campaign her freshman season. Last year, the Trojans had an impressive run despite a 12-13 finish: They won their Class 5A state tournament opener before falling 58-44 to top-ranked Fruita Monument in the second round.
This year's team goal is pretty straightforward.
"To make it as far as possible," she said.
--
Just the Facts
Samiyah Worrell, Fountain-Fort Carson
Sport: Girls' basketball
Year: Senior
Position: Point guard
Highlights: Last week, Worrell scored 26 points in a loss to Mountain Vista before she had 23 and 20, respectively, in wins over Liberty and Pine Creek. Her efforts put her scoring average at 19.6 points. Statistically, she's having her best season but her numbers aren't exactly a big surprise to her teammates and coaches: As a freshman, she averaged 15.5 points.
Favorite music artist: Lil Uzi Vert
Favorite pump up song: "Middle Child" by J. Cole
Favorite athlete: LeBron James
--
Other Top Performers
Boys' basketball
Darien Meyers, Palmer
The senior small forward posted two double-doubles in a pair of wins last week. In a 78-64 victory over Rampart, Meyers posted 27 points and 11 rebounds before he put up 23 and 10 in a 70-63 win over Coronado on Saturday. In all but one game this season for the Terrors (10-6), he has posted a double-double.
Brandon Pitt, Colorado Springs Christian School
The senior had two standout performances in two wins over Buena Vista and St. Mary's, finishing with 28 and 26 points, respectively. He connected on 21 of 35 shots during this stretch. His efforts improved the Lions' record to 11-2. Entering this week, he boasted a 19.1 scoring average.
Girls' basketball
Brionna McBride, Doherty
The senior had perhaps her best game this season during a 79-30 win over Rampart, finishing with a season-best 21 points on 10-of-11 shooting from the field. Earlier in the week, she posted 13 points and five rebounds in a 50-35 win over Palmer. The Spartans (10-6) had a seven-game winning streak entering this week.
Ice hockey
Alexander Brooks, Pine Creek
The forward exploded for four goals as the Eagles easily dispatched Cheyenne Mountain in an 11-1 win last week. The game was tied 1-1 before Pine Creek had a six-goal outburst in the second period for its sixth straight win.
Katy Cooley, Air Academy
The goalie saved 22 out of 23 shots in a dominant 7-1 win over Colorado Academy to help the Kadets to a 2-5 mark in the Summit Conference. The lone opposing goal came in the third period, when the game was well out of reach.
Girls' swimming and diving
Gabrielle Peltier, Rampart
The senior diver racked up at 523.55 points at the Lewis-Palmer Invitational at The Country Club at Woodmoor, setting a school record. The previous mark, set in 1998 by state champion Shalece Kofford, was 478.35 points.
Wrestling
Cole Gray, Woodland Park
The junior left the 18-team field at the Diny Pickert Invitational at Berthoud as the lone champion from the Pikes Peak region. He won the 160-pound title with a major decision in the semifinals and a pin as time expired in the first round against Horizon's Dillon Lucas.