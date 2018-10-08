If there’s one would to describe The Classical Academy golfer Liam O’Halloran, it’d be this: consistent.
Round after round and tournament after tournament, he’s usually one of the top scorers.
This was evident last week, when he led the Titans to a fifth-place showing at the Class 3A state championships at Boulder Country Club. He fired a 2-over par 72 on the first day, followed by a 74 to finish with a 6-over 146 — enough for an eighth-place tie with Kent Denver’s Jeffrey Zhou.
His efforts landed him Gazette Preps Peak Performer of the Week.
Even for someone who is a state tournament regular, this season exceeded O’Halloran’s expectations.
He twice broke his personal best, including firing an eight-under par 64 with 10 birdies and six pars in the Canon City Invitational at Four Mile Ranch Golf Course in mid-August. He ended his junior season with four tournament victories.
“He’s a really good player, he plays smart golf,” Titans coach Bob Gravelle said. “He’s only a junior, so I think somebody for sure is going to look at him to play in college.”
That was part of the plan along.
He started golf as a child, thanks to his dad buying him his first set of clubs and taking him to the driving range. O’Halloran loved the sport so much that by the time he was in junior high school, he gave up other sports to solely focus on golf.
He also works at the Pine Creek Golf Course and works as a caddie at the Broadmoor. Those things help him grow as a golfer, because they’re nice reminders of the sport he loves.
“My goals are just to improve all ways,” O’Halloran said, “and to really try and focus on my game and try to improve on the things I’m not doing as much as I want to and also just to have momentum carrying into the high school season next year.”
During his freshman and sophomore season, he finished in sixth-place at the state tournament.
So expect him to try to top those results again. And he’s doing that by always playing golf and being around it.
“I like having fun with it,” he said.