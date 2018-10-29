It was always part of the plan.
It was just that not many knew about it besides Kaylee Thompson herself, her parents and a few close friends.
Not even The Classical Academy girls' cross country coach Alan Versaw knew that his top senior wanted to win it all at this past weekend's Class 3A state championships at Norris-Penrose Event Center.
"I found out after the race, and that's fine," he said with a laugh.
Thompson and her teammates got exactly what they had hoped for.
For Thompson, it was an individual title. For the Titans, it was their first state team title since 2012.
And that effort helped Thompson land this week's The Gazette Preps Peak Performer honor.
"It was a dream come true," she said about her state finish. "I had it in my mind all season, but I didn't think it'd come true."
Thompson had to do it in dramatic fashion. In the last half-mile, she surpassed last year's champion, Peak to Peak's Quinn McConnell, to claim the individual title. Thompson finished in 18:19.2 — 18.6 seconds faster than runner-up Anna Shults and 24.1 seconds ahead of McConnell.
Thompson's time was also a course record.
"Winning this race? I only thought about it in my wildest dreams," said Versaw, the TCA coach. "But I didn't feel confident enough to tell her, 'Hey, you need to go for the win here,' because if you do that carelessly, you blow a kid up. You mess up their entire state race. To me, it was within in the realm of possibility but it was still pretty far out there."
A week earlier, Thompson won a regional title by beating her personal best time by 30 seconds.
So Versaw had a good feeling she was going to do something special later.
Not bad for a runner who on started competing only during her junior season. Thompson decided to give it a shot on top of playing soccer and basketball. Soon enough, she became a star runner.
Last year, she finished 10th at state.
And now, Thompson has a future in running. Two weeks ago, she committed to run for Brigham Young University on an athletic scholarship.
--
Just the Facts
Kaylee Thompson, The Classical Academy
Sport: Girls' cross country
Year: Senior
Favorite movie: Unbroken
Favorite musician: Michael Jackson
Favorite athletes: Michael Jordan and Alex Morgan
Highlights: The senior finished in 18 minutes, 19.2 seconds to capture first in the Class 3A state championship this past weekend. She passed up Peak to Peak's Quinn McConnell -- last year's champ -- to get the win. Thompson's efforts led the Titans to their first state title since 2012.
--
Other Peak Performers
Boys' cross country
Norman Mason, The Classical Academy
The junior won his second straight Class 3A boys' title this past weekend, finishing in 15:33.4 -- nearly 23 seconds faster than his time last season. It also helped the Titans to a third-place showing in the team standings.
Football
Ty Evans, Palmer Ridge
The senior completed 14 of 23 passes for 210 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in a 42-0 statement win over Monument rival Lewis-Palmer last Friday.
Peyton Brones, Colorado Springs Christian School
The junior did it all in the Lions' 31-0 regular season finale win over Florence last week, rushing for 117 yards and one TD to go along with 15 tackles -- including 10 solos -- on defense.