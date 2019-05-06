It's not easy to stand out within the Rampart girls' soccer program.
Everyone seems to contribute.
Take, for example, the Rams' 5-0 win over Coronado last week. They had five different players score a goal. That's similar to what happened in a 10-0 shutout over Vista Ridge a week earlier with multiple scorers.
Still, Katie Wilcox has managed to impress by showing that she can do it all.
Last week, the senior recorded the game-winning goal in a 3-2 win over The Classical Academy, put in one of the five goals over Coronado and moved into the defense and stopped Cheyenne Mountain's top offensive weapon in a 1-0 win over the Indians in the regular-season finale.
Wilcox's efforts earned her this week's The Gazette Preps Peak Performer of the Week.
The Rams have had an unstoppable year so far. With a perfect 15-0 record, they enter the Class 5A state playoffs as the No. 4 seed and will host No. 29 Arvada West at 6 p.m. Tuesday at D-20 Stadium.
This season, Wilcox has nine goals — tied for second most on the Rams' roster with junior Jordan Garrett (who also boasts 14 assists). Junior Grace McReynolds leads with 10 goals to go with three assists.
Rampart is looking to making a deep postseason run. So far, the Rams have already made program history with their first undefeated regular season. And they have done it with flair — evident by the fact that they've outscored opponents 65-6 and earned 10 shutouts.
What's the key to the success?
"I think a lot of it has do with how close we are as a team," said Wilcox, who also has six assists. "We've been playing together for almost three years now. Being able to work together and play hard has helped us a lot and staying close throughout the whole season."
On any given game, anyone of the Rampart players can step up.
That shows their depth. And that's why Rams coach Carisa Whitson didn't hesitate to shift Wilcox to a defensive position to mark Cheyenne Mountain's Lisa Long (a team-leading 11 goals) in a game last week. Wilcox kept her from scoring, and the Rams won.
"We're very lucky and fortunate to have those kind of players," Whitson said.
—
Katie Wilcox, Rampart
Sport: Girls' soccer
Year: Senior
Position: Forward/defender
Highlights: The senior had all-around impressive week. First, she recorded the game-winning goal in a 3-2 win over The Classical Academy before finishing as one of five scorers in a 5-0 win over Coronado. She wrapped up this stretch by shutting down Cheyenne Mountain's top scorer in a 1-0 win over the Indians.
Favorite team: U.S. Women's National Team
Favorite pumpup song: SchoolBoy Q's "Collard Greens"
Favorite movie: "Lilo & Stitch"
Favorite school subject: Math
Hobbies: Running
—
Other Top Performers
Baseball
Brayden Dilling, Calhan
The senior has been a standout performer for the Bulldogs all season. But lately, he's taken it to another level — homering once in each of Calhan's last five wins. Last week, he had eight RBIs, five hits, two homers and one double in victories over Limon and Colorado Springs Christian School to give the Bulldogs a 15-4 record.
Edwin Romo, St. Mary's
The senior smacked a 3-run home run in a 3-1 win over La Junta over the weekend to lead the Pirates to a split in the doubleheader. It was his second homer of the season for St. Mary's (15-5).
Girls' soccer
Capri Dewing, Air Academy
The sophomore scored the golden goal in a 2-1 overtime win over Lewis-Palmer last week to lift the Kadets to the Class 5A/4A Pikes Peak Athletics Conference title. It was the fourth time in five games that Dewing scored a goal to go along with an assist for Air Academy (10-4-1).
Lucy Hart, Pine Creek
The sophomore scored a hat trick in a 5-1 win over Doherty last week — her first of the season. She also added an assist. She has 12 goals for the Spartans (6-7-2), who will face top-seeded Broomfield in the Class 5A state playoffs opener Tuesday.
Boys' swimming and diving
Luke Steiner, Coronado
The sophomore scored a 194.74 to help the Cougars to a team win over Liberty last week in addition to earning a Class 4A state-qualifying mark. Coronado won 106-79.
Girls' tennis
Jensen Enterman, Cheyenne Mountain
The junior won the No. 2 singles title at last Friday's Class 4 Region 6 tournament by beating her opponents in straight sets. She entered the regional tournament with a 12-2 record. Her performance helped the Indians claim what is believed to be at least their 16th straight regional title.