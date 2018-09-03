Palmer senior quarterback Jackson Brill doesn't have to look very far for motivation.
On his left arm is a tattoo that pays tribute to his mother Joeli, who has multiple sclerosis. It features a ribbon over mountains and the words "Family over Everything." He touches it and looks at it often. And even when he's not doing that, he knows the tattoo is there.
"She's the biggest motivating factor in my life," Brill said. "She puts on a smile every day. Her legs don't work very well. She's in a wheelchair. She perseveres through every single day. Looking after her and looking up to her is the best. She's just an amazing person, so I have to give it to her."
When the Terrors were down 12-0 at halftime against Mitchell last Friday, Brill sat in the locker room and thought about his family, his mom and all the things important to him. That motivated him, and it showed as he led Palmer to a 21-12 win.
It was the program's first win since coach Tom Reber took over two years ago.
In 2017, the Terrors went 0-10.
Brill's performance last Friday - which featured 22 rushes for 100 yards and two touchdowns - earned him The Gazette Preps Peak Performer of the Week. He also completed 3 of 9 passes.
With their first win in two years, the Terrors (1-1) want to keep the momentum going. They face Vista Peak Prep of Aurora on Saturday morning, as their opponent is coming off a 20-18 win over Mesa Ridge.
Brill feels good about his team's chances. He believes in his teammates and coaches because he said he sees firsthand the work they put in. At the same time, he understands Palmer is still rebuilding.
The Terrors haven't had a winning season since 2010, when they went 7-4.
"Some people don't give us as much credit as we deserve," Brill said. "We come out here working hard."
Take, for example, last Friday's game against Mitchell. To start the second half, Palmer kicked off to Mitchell, which muffed the catch. A Terror defender recovered. On the next play, Brill ran up the middle for a 39-yard score.
"It switched off the motivation for sure," he said. "We were all kind of not feeling it until the second half. When that happened, it just clicked."
The Terrors scored two more times to secure their first win under Reber's guidance.
"The feeling at the end of the game was amazing," Brill said. "I felt like I won the Super Bowl. It was amazing to get Reber's first win. It give us a a lot of confidence going in to next week."
Other Peak Performers
Boys' soccer
Thad Dewing, Air Academy
The junior produced a hat trick and an assist in a 6-3 win over Montrose on Saturday. So far in three games, Dewing has had six goals as the defending Class 4A state champions Kadets boast a 2-1 record.
Football
Softball
Peyton Richter, St. Mary's
The senior threw a career-best 16 strikeouts to lift the Pirates to an easy 6-0 win over Gunnison on Saturday while also hitting an RBI single. Against James Irwin on Thursday, Richter had eight strikeouts in a 15-3 victory.
Katelyn Ralston, Cheyenne Mountain
The junior struck out 16 batters and also went 2 for 3 with three RBIs as the Indians won their third straight game with a 7-3 victory over Coronado on Saturday.
Volleyball
Abby Wolverton, Rampart
The senior led with 10 kills in a 25-17, 25-14, 25-21 win over Vista Ridge on Tuesday. It helped give the Rams a 3-0 start to this season.