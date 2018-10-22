It's not uncommon for Lewis-Palmer's Evan Walsh to come up with big numbers.
But against Discovery Canyon this past week, it was different. Even Rangers coach Dustin Tupper was impressed after watching his senior tailback rush for two touchdowns and 318 yards, and he has seen Walsh over the years make big play after big play.
"I didn't anticipate him going for 318, but we'll take it," Tupper said.
Walsh's efforts helped him land this week's Gazette Preps Peak Performer honor. He did more than enough to lead the Rangers to a 30-27 comeback win over Discovery Canyon, which suffered its first loss of the season.
His second and final score gave the Rangers -- down 20-13 at halftime -- the lead for good.
"I have to give credit to my line," Walsh said. "They opened up a lot of holes for me. They do a lot of the dirty work."
And that wasn't the first time he took over a game. A week earlier, Walsh had his first 300-yard performance this season, totaling 307 with four TDs in a 42-24 win over Lutheran.
So far, he has rushed for 1,292 yards and 15 TDs.
Walsh said he owes a lot of his success to his teammates and coaches, as well as his offseason work that included visits to college summer football camps. There, he worked on his agility, speed and strength -- all in hopes of landing a scholarship.
At present, he has gotten interest mainly from Division II or III schools. He's hoping that will change as the season progresses.
And this week, Walsh and the rest of the Rangers have something to look forward to. Three words: Battle of Monument.
Lewis-Palmer (5-3) faces defending Class 3A state champion Palmer Ridge (6-2) at Don Breese Stadium on Friday night. The Rangers enter the contest with confidence, thanks to knocking off a solid Discovery Canyon team.
"I think it gives an incredible amount of momentum," Walsh said about this past weekend's win. "I think we have confidence in each other, and that we can hopefully roll through every other team we have for the rest of the season."
--
Just the Facts
Evan Walsh, Lewis-Palmer
Sport: Football
Year: Senior
Favorite athlete: Brett Favre
Favorite pump up song: Drake's "Up All Night"
Favorite school subject: History
Highlights: Walsh broke the 300-yard barrier again last week, rushing for 37 times for 318 yards and two touchdowns -- including a 64-yarder -- to lead the Rangers to a 30-27 upset win over Discovery Canyon, which suffered its first lost this season.
--
Other Peak Performers
Boys' soccer
Lamario Nisbeth, Atlas Prep
The junior scored all of his team's goals in a 3-0 win over James Irwin last Tuesday. That brought his season total to 23.
Cross country
Paige Embaigh, Air Academy
The senior gave the Kadets the spark they needed in the Class 4A Region 2 meet last week, taking first place to lead them to the team title. Teammate Tatum Miller assisted with a third-place showing.
Football
Rian Chavez, Colorado Springs Christian School
The sophomore held it down for the Lions defense in a 55-6 thumping of St. Mary's last Saturday, finishing with team highs of three sacks for a loss of 18 yards and 11 tackles.
Gage Vanaman, Doherty football
The senior rushed 25 times for 175 yards and two touchdowns to help the Spartans in a 24-14 comeback win over Legend last Saturday. The Spartans were down 14-10 at halftime.
Volleyball
Ashten Prechtel, Discovery Canyon
The 6-foot-5 senior had 26 kills and 25 blocks in wins over Falcon and Air Academy last week. In the latter victory, she also recorded a season-best 19 blocks.
Riley Simpson, Rampart
The sophomore had two impressive performances last week, finishing with 25 kills in wins over Doherty and ThunderRidge. She also had 10 digs in that stretch.