Dillon O'Neal, Rampart
Year: Senior
Position: Forward
Stats: In wins over Palmer and Chatfield, he notched three goals and two assists to lead the Rams to a 8-0-1 overall record. Against Palmer, he finished with two scores and an assist. He's had four games in which he scored multiple goals.
Other Peak Performers
Football
Aumiere Shedrick, Harrison
The senior had three touchdowns on 24 rushes and 98 yards and added a receiving TD in the Panthers' 34-17 win over Pueblo County last Friday, helping Harrison to a perfect 5-0 record.
Joe Dunn and Peyton Brones, Colorado Springs Christian School
The sophomore-junior duo each finished with three touchdowns in the Lions' 49-0 thumping of Ignacio last Saturday. Dunn finished with 111 yards on four carries with his longest run of 56, and Brones had 170 yards on 10 carries.
Boys' soccer
Cameron Wheeler, Doherty
The junior forward had four goals and one assist in two losses last week, including his first hat trick of the season during a 5-4 overtime defeat to Cherokee Trail on Saturday.
Softball
Jayda Randle, Rampart
The sophomore centerfielder had one of her best games all season in a 25-22 loss to Westminster on Saturday, going 5 for 6 with three RBIs and a double.
Katelyn Ralston, Cheyenne Mountain
The junior went 4 for 6 with six RBIs and two home runs in wins over Sand Creek, Air Academy and Pueblo Central to improve the Indians' record to 13-9. She also pitched in those games, finishing with 32 strikeouts.
Volleyball
Christa Vogt, Colorado Springs Christian School
The senior had a key role in the Lions' 5-0 record last week, which included tournament play. In a big 3-1 win over rival Manitou Springs, she finished with 12 kills and five blocks. Vogt completed the rest of the week with 19 kills.
Kaela France, Ellicott
The sophomore outside hitter had an impressive all-around performance Saturday, finishing with 19 kills, 14 digs, six aces and one block to lift the Thunderhawks to a 25-14, 25-18, 21-25, 25-16 win over Manual of Denver — the team's first victory this season.