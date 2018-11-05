Ashten Prechtel's future is filled with possibilities.
Let's start with the big one: This past summer, she committed to Stanford to play at the highest level of women's college basketball. Her other top choices were UCLA and Texas.
But that opportunity starts in about a year.
For now, she's the star of the Discovery Canyon volleyball team. And this past weekend, the 6-foot-5 senior proved that she's tough to mess with as she led the Thunder with 32 kills and 18 blocks in two wins in the Class 4A Region 2 tournament.
Her numbers were more than enough to land this week's Gazette Preps Peak Performer honor. Last year, she earned the same accolade as a towering force for the Discovery Canyon girls' basketball team.
She could have skipped volleyball this season, but she said she had plenty of reasons to give it one last shot. That list includes her teammates, her coaches, staying active and a possible state title run.
"We all had high expectations coming in from last year," said Prechtel, whose Thunder appeared in their first state tournament in 2017. "Everyone knew we were going to be a better team. Everyone has improved a lot. And so, we came into the season expecting a lot."
So far, Discovery has lived up to the hype.
The Thunder (23-2) landed a No. 2 seed in the state tournament, a three-day event at Denver Coliseum, starting Thursday. It will be a double-elimination, Olympic-style crossover bracket, unlike last year when it operated on pool-play schedules.
This could mean they face No. 1 Lewis-Palmer (24-1), the defending state champion, in the final. The Rangers have steamrolled through their competition this season — including handing Discovery Canyon a rare defeat last month in Pikes Peak Athletics Conference action.
The Thunder believe they could win it all. And part of the reason, Prechtel said, is because of their setbacks. They used the losses as motivation. The first was the toughest, as Discovery Canyon opened the season losing to Erie in three straight sets.
It was a much-needed wake up call.
And since then, the Thunder have dominated — thanks in large part to Prechtel, whose 158 blocks is second in the state behind Ellicott's Dalton Herson (159).
"We have a really good opportunity to win state this year," Prechtel said. "I want to do everything I can to make that a reality. I think our team feels the same way."
Just the Facts
Ashten Prechtel, Discovery Canyon
Sport: Volleyball
Year: Senior
Position: Middle blocker
Favorite movie: Mulan
Favorite athlete: LeBron James
Little known fact: She can play a few songs on the piano.
