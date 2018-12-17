These days, the record board above the Doherty swimming pool looks incomplete.
There's no name in the spot next to the 100-yard butterfly. That's because this past weekend, freshman Ana Rojas broke the school record in that event, last set in 1976, so officials had to remove the previous record holder's name from the board.
But they're leaving it blank — for now.
Why?
"Because she'll only get faster," coach Murphy Barry said about Rojas, who was name this week's The Gazette Preps Peak Performer.
Rojas' name likely won't be put on the board until the season is finished, when there's no need to replace her name and times again and again.
The freshman is coming off an impressive weekend at the Cheyenne Mountain Invitational where she finished first in the 100 butterfly, setting a school record with a time of 57.14 seconds. She also took third in the 50 freestyle and was just .5 seconds off the school mark.
Rojas is only getting started.
The Cheyenne Mountain Invitational is considered the first big meet of the season for Pikes Peak region swimmers. And Rojas put on quite a show, as she broke the school record in the butterfly twice — once in the prelims, then in the finals.
Rojas is eyeing other school records, including in the 50 freestyle, the 100 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke. Barry said she believes Rojas can threaten all those marks during her freshman season.
At the club level, Rojas has already clocked times that could top school records in those events.
But Barry said Rojas likely won't get those marks until the state meet, when a bevy of records across the state typically fall.
For Rojas, it's not just about setting records. She wants to get better and better every day with the goal of one day competing at the college level.
This is a sport she didn't think she'd like at first.
Her parents simply wanted Rojas to learn how to swim, so they made a deal. Once she learned all the different strokes, they said, she could stop taking swim classes. That didn't happen, however.
"But I really love swimming," she said.
Rojas stuck with it. And now, she could leave Doherty with her name placed multiple times on the school record board.
Her other focus, however, is to help the newer swimmers on the Spartans roster to improve. Everything else, her coach tells her, will fall into place.
"Before my races, (Coach) Murphy tells me to do what I know," Rojas said. "Just to swim the best I can. And the records will just be extra."
--
Ana Rojas, Doherty
Sport: Swimming
Year: Freshman
Events: Butterfly, backstroke, freestyles
Stats: The freshman won the 100-yard butterfly at the Cheyenne Mountain Invitational this past week by setting a school record in the event with a time of 57.14 seconds. She also took third in the 50 freestyle and was just .5 seconds off the school mark.
Favorite pump-up song: "POWER" by Kanye West
Favorite school subjects: Biology, science and math
Favorite team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Favorite athlete: Missy Franklin
--
