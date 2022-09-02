January 1995:       Pazen joins the Denver Police Department

April 2012:            Pazen promoted to commander

June 2018:            Pazen appointed chief of police by Mayor Hancock

June 2020:            STAR program launched

May 2020:             George Floyd protests erupt in Denver. Pazen attempts to show solidarity with protestors with an arm in arm march.

May 2021:             Denver police begin "hot spots" strategy in lowering crime rates.

July 2022:            Denver police injure a suspect and six bystanders in a early morning shooting in Lodo. Officers criticized for allegedly shooting into a crowd.

Aug. 31, 2022:               Pazen announces he will step down Oct. 15. Mayor Hancock appoints (title) Ron Thomas as acting chief effective Sept. 6

