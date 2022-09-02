January 1995: Pazen joins the Denver Police Department
April 2012: Pazen promoted to commander
June 2018: Pazen appointed chief of police by Mayor Hancock
June 2020: STAR program launched
May 2020: George Floyd protests erupt in Denver. Pazen attempts to show solidarity with protestors with an arm in arm march.
May 2021: Denver police begin "hot spots" strategy in lowering crime rates.
July 2022: Denver police injure a suspect and six bystanders in a early morning shooting in Lodo. Officers criticized for allegedly shooting into a crowd.
Aug. 31, 2022: Pazen announces he will step down Oct. 15. Mayor Hancock appoints (title) Ron Thomas as acting chief effective Sept. 6