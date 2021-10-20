(Reuters) -PayPal Holdings Inc was looking to buy Pinterest Inc in a deal that could value the digital pinboard site at about $39 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
The companies have discussed a potential price of $70 per Pinterest share, according to the report.
PayPal and Pinterest did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
Blackstone buys majority stake in Spanx, valuing it at $1.2 billion
-Investment firm Blackstone Inc would buy a majority stake in Spanx, valuing the shapewear maker at $1.2 billion, the companies said on Wednesday.
The deal will allow Spanx to further expand globally and help it strengthen its online business, they added.
Spanx founder and Chief Executive Officer Sara Blakely would become the executive chairwoman of Spanx's newly appointed all-female board of directors.
The deal comes months after a report from New York Times said Spanx has tapped Goldman Sachs to explore options including a sale and drawn interest from private equity firms like Carlyle.
Rival shapewear label Skims, owned by reality star Kim Kardashian West, said earlier this year it had raised $154 million in funding, reaching a valuation of $1.6 billion as of April.
5G speeds up Verizon's postpaid user additions
Verizon Communications Inc said on Wednesday it added more postpaid phone subscribers than expected in the third quarter and raised its annual earnings forecast, as more Americans switched to 5G-supported devices.
The wireless carrier has been investing heavily in 5G technology to keep up with a surge in demand for mobile and data plans that spiked during the pandemic.
The technology is touted to provide better coverage and faster internet, at a time when much social interaction, work and schooling is online.
Verizon added 429,000 postpaid phone subscribers in the quarter, above FactSet estimates of 302,300.
Analysts and investors closely watch postpaid phone figures, as those customers pay a recurring monthly bill, making them valuable to the carriers, although subscriber figures between U.S. carriers can be difficult to compare given the variety of plans offered.
In the run-up to the holiday quarter, carriers are also giving aggressive subsidies for the new range of iPhones from Apple Inc. The phones come with custom 5G antennas and radio components for faster speeds.
Verizon has increased its trade-in subsidies on offer of up to $1000 for the latest iPhone 13 in September, matching rival AT&T in an attempt to attract more customers to its carrier network.
The company raised its 2021 adjusted earnings per share expectations to between $5.35 to $5.40 from its prior guidance of $5.25 to $5.35.
In the reported quarter, Verizon's total operating revenue rose 4.3% to $32.9 billion, but missed analysts' average estimate of $33.2 billion, according to Refinitiv data.
Excluding items, it earned $1.41 per share, beating expectations of $1.36.
Shares of Verizon were up 0.7% in premarket trading.