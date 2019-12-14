A lot of Chiefs fans are Missouri football fans. A lot of Missouri football fans are Chiefs fans. So how do Chiefs-Missouri fans view Drew Lock ... as a Bronco?

“Most of the people I know hope Drew does really well — except for two weeks a year,” said Gabe DeArmond, publisher of the superb PowerMizzou.com.

Lock’s ties to the Kansas City area are going to be the story on Sunday — and, if his star continues to rise, a familiar talking point in the Chiefs-Broncos rivalry. Lock grew up in the K.C. suburbs and attended nearby Lee’s Summit High.

While his father, Andy Lock, played for Missouri, Drew’s commitment to Mizzou wasn’t a given. He briefly considered Oklahoma, which granted him the option of playing both basketball and football.

And leading into national signing day, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh tried to flip Lock to the Big Ten, DeArmond said.

“Drew was underappreciated by Missouri fans. He took some heat from Missouri fans,” said DeArmond, who’s covered the quarterback since Lock was 16.

“Now those people are starting to realize how good he was here. He covered up a lot of mistakes. Those mistakes weren’t covered up last year (when the Tigers went 6-6 and got their coach fired). They maybe didn’t realize it at the time, but now they see why he was coveted by NFL guys.”

