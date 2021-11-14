DENVER — Somebody’s gotta go.
Maybe it’s the color-blind soul who designed the Broncos uniforms to look like traffic cones right before the Philadelphia Eagles treated them like a driver’s ed course. Or maybe it’s someone high up the food chain like Vic Fangio, who’s lost six of the last eight here at home, or quarterback Teddy “Business Decision” Bridgewater, who can’t be bothered to make a tackle.
Somebody must answer for a truly, sincerely embarrassing 30-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.
“It sucks, man,” wealthy safety Justin Simmons said afterward.
It’s never a good sign when the guy who signed a $61 million contract agrees with the RTD driver who paid $200 for a ticket. That sucks, man. But at least the Broncos get a bye week to ease the pain. The rest of us will be working. Or, and I know this probably sounds crazy, the Broncos could use the week off to make changes to a losing operation. You know, like real life?
For the sake of accuracy, the Broncos are not a losing operation. The Broncos slunk to 5-5.
Whatever. Make a notable change anyway.
"Ultimately, we've got to learn from it," Fangio said.
This won’t be a popular opinion after Teddy Bridgewater elected for safety over teamwork when the quarterback shied away from making a tackle Sunday. But when Bridgewater pulled back from Darius Slay Jr. on a fumble return, he made the same decision Peyton Manning would have made in an identical situation. Couple weeks after a concussion, Bridgewater heard the coaches in his head (Don’t get hurt!) with backup QB Drew Lock in COVID protocols again.
But there’s no doubt a locker room takes note of a teammate who makes a business decision.
“Maybe I can force the ball back inside and one of our guys would make the tackle” is how Bridgewater explained his bullfighter approach to tackling. Slay scooped up a fumble and returned it 82 yards for a clinching touchdown.
Here’s what Bridgewater’s business decision really says: the Broncos know they’re cashing checks and more concerned about good health and securing the next contract. They know this season’s cooked before Thanksgiving. They’re looking out for No. 1. Or, in Teddy’s case, No. 5.
And that game-changing fumble brings us to who’s gotta go, at least for this week.
Melvin Gordon’s gotta go. It was another Gordon fumble that put the game out of reach for the Broncos. That makes two fumbles in three games, and both fumbles came at terrible times for a fumble. The first one allowed the Washington Football Team a shot at redemption with under 2 minutes left. The next one was Sunday on fourth-and-1 and was returned 82 yards for a touchdown. Maybe you can reconcile Gordon getting a DUI in COVID times and fumble after fumble with a guy who’s 100-percent invested, but my brain can’t make those numbers work. And you can't win with those guys.
Gordon has seven games left with the Broncos. His contract expires and he’s not coming back next season. The Broncos raved on and on about free agent running back Mike Boone, so make him the backup to Javonte “Pookie” Williams, who's been the best player on offense. Or there’s a bunch of free agent running backs out there, including Todd Gurley. Shoot, Frank Gore! He might be 50 years old but he’s scheduled to compete in a boxing match with Deron Williams, the former NBA star. Sign Gore.
“It just sucked, because this was a winnable game,” Gordon said.
Making Gordon the fall guy doesn’t fix things. But gosh, wouldn’t it be nice to work for a company that holds employees accountable? Someone? Anyone? Broncos kicker Brandon McManus had a chip-shot field goal blocked. It was 22 yards, shorter than a PAT. The special teams Bingo card is filled with “X”es, yet special teams coach Tom McMahon is still employed here. Seriously, must be nice.
The Broncos spent a whole bunch of high draft picks on wide receivers, and Courtland Sutton was never targeted in the first half, while Jerry Jeudy hasn’t scored a touchdown this season. Those are gifted players. Who’s accountable for making those draft picks worth it? At Broncos Country Club, all checks cash just the same.
What keeps the Broncos intact is an AFC West that’s just OK. They’re still not out of the race, technically, even after losing to a 3-6 Eagles team that already had lost to the rest of the AFC West — the Chargers, Chiefs and Raiders.
But the Broncos are not OK. They’re not actually in the race. They’re fooling themselves.
Teams that are actually in a division race don’t say this in Week 10: “We’ve struggled to stop the run consistently this year. I was worried about that coming into the game,” Fangio said.
The Eagles ran for 214 yards. The Broncos quarterback ran for cover.
“We missed an opportunity completely. We dropped the ball, straight-up,” defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones said.
Broncos fans are over it. I know these people. They work, and they’re stressed out in real life. The last way they want to spend a Sunday is watching millionaires playing for their next contract. They’re fed up with losing at home. Shoot, one degenerate friend left at halftime, said the best part of the game was the wine bar. He’s a fancy Club Level type, bless his heart. He's also a Broncos lifer who left at halftime.
It’s all too comfortable at Broncos Country Club.
Somebody’s gotta go.