DENVER, Colorado — The surveillance video from an incident on June 30 shows a car full of passengers hanging onto railings as a light rail train tips them out of their seats and off their feet near Mile High station.
Eight people were injured, and two of them were taken to the hospital. It’s not clear how serious anyone's injuries were.
“The operator was going about 30 miles faster than he should have been in that area approaching a curve,” said Pauletta Tonilas, assistant general manager of communications for RTD. “Because of that error in judgement we felt it was egregious enough that the operator was terminated.”
Read more at 9News.com.