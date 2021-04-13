Nelda was 23 years old and pregnant with her third daughter during the Great Depression, living in a hardscrabble Western town with hard-packed dirt roads lined with desert flowers that somehow managed to push up through the cracked clay.
Her husband found work on the Hoover Dam dangling from ropes with a hundred-pound drill. He died on the job. Nelda got the news two days later and sunk into a deep melancholy that would resurface throughout her life.
With three small girls to take care of, she worked as a postmaster at the small-town office that doubled as a general store. Neighbors dropped off bits of their harvest
. There wasn’t a lot of time to offer support and condolences; everybody was working sunup to sundown.
But one friend suggested Nelda ease her pain by writing to servicemen injured in the war. It was a pen pal program begun by the Red Cross. So, Nelda introduced herself, not sure what to say.
Ross had been in the Merchant Marines in Canada. While working on a boiler, the thing exploded and injured his leg. He’d walk with a limp the rest of his life. He received Nelda’s letter while convalescing in Vancouver. And that’s how it began.
A year’s worth of letters made their way from the Western desert to the temperate coastal clime and back. She sent photographs of little girls in pinafores with sun-dried faces beside a young mother who smiled shyly at the camera. He wrote poetically of the rain squalls that roll in from the Northern Pacific.
Conversations took months to complete. Here were two people, each with a piece missing, trying to fill each other’s spaces. Perhaps the distance allowed for a gradual get-to-know-you. There was time to respect each other’s scars, to embrace without the physical contact that can sometimes hurt if you’re not careful.
They began to understand each other, to find love between lines. And so Ross wrote the letter that would change everything: Will you marry me?
Imagine waiting weeks for a reply to that question. How many mornings can you spend staring out at the setting sun waiting for a scented letter to arrive? Love longs for answers. Love endures the wide spaces between hearts.
Finally, the answer came. Ross hurriedly packed a few bags, including his tools and his best shirt, and drove down the coast; somewhere at the top of California he turned inland and ended up between Nevada and New Mexico.
Those first few moments were filled with anticipation. Her heart skipped a beat for the first time in a long time. He stood up straight next to her and a smile broke across his face like the bay sunrise he left behind.
There was a small wedding inside a clay brick church. Hand-cut doilies and music from a Victrola. He would lead as they danced, supporting her thin body and fragile emotions. She would be patient with his slow left leg.
Ross opened a service station and thrilled Nelda with daring speed on long dirt roads in his automobile. He raised the girls and they called him daddy. He patted their soft heads with his big hands and walked the floors with Nelda when her darkness returned and anguish turned her breaths into sobs.
Like the desert flowers, they always seemed to push through, enough love between them to bring on the beauty of another new day.
