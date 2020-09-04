As the election season and partisan rancor heat up, congressional staffers are quietly worrying about a shutdown calamity that could hit at the end of the month.
It's too soon to use the "s-word," they say. But lawmakers who run the House and Senate haven't come to an agreement on big bills that would provide coronavirus relief and traditionally bipartisan measures like the annual budget for the Pentagon seem stuck in molasses.
There's still time, and Congress has tools to create short-term spending measures. But the fact that September is quickly evaporating like the remnants of a summer storm means lawmakers will have to do something that's unfitting with the clamor of the 2020 campaign.
They must, if briefly, get along.
If they don't, the federal government will shut down Oct. 1, endangering military and retiree paychecks, delaying weapons programs, damaging U.S. prestige at home and overseas and generally bringing chaos.
It won't be easy. Conservative budget hawks and a growing crowd of Democrats are decrying ballooning federal deficits. The wider budget issues will center on balancing the $2 billion a day going to the Pentagon against programs including aid for college students, food programs, help for the unemployed and welfare, which eat up a slightly smaller share of federal spending.
The bigger issue may be the election itself and the calculations both sides are making on whether a notorious display of government dysfunction will help them at the ballot box.
The sad truth is, both sides have reasons to love a government shutdown.
It is an attention-getter like no other. When Social Security checks don't get delivered, agencies shut down, National Parks are gated and unpaid troops are defending the nation, American voters pay attention.
And while there has typically been an implied ceasefire between Democrats and Republicans that has prevented shutdown antics in election years, the unchained politics of 2020 could easily scuttle such thinking.
In 2018, the parties gridlocked on the budget. While they approved temporary measures to fund programs past the 2018 election, things fell apart that December, resulting in a 35-day partial shutdown.
The only question in 2020 is whether a shutdown would change the minds of any voters.
Polling has shown that the percentage of undecided voters is remarkably small. While at this stage in 2016 as much as 10% of the electorate was undecided, now as little as 2% have yet to make up their minds.
So, even the nuclear option of closing the government may not be enough to move the needle for Donald Trump or Joe Biden.
But shuttering the government could do one thing for both sides: mobilize voters who through inattention or laziness would not otherwise turn in ballots.
It is impossible to know what Congress will do.
The smart money is on a short-term budget deal that would push the problem past the election but lead to brinkmanship ahead of the inauguration.
The conservative Heritage Foundation on Friday said getting a full-blown budget before the Oct. 1 deadline is already unlikely in the extreme.
"But for fiscal year 2021, it’s already clear an appropriations bill will not be passed in time," the foundation said on its website. "The only question now is whether Congress will rally to pass the appropriate (short-term deal) in time to keep the government running."